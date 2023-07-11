Anjali Choudhury
Jul 11 ,2023
Diana Penty's fashionable getaway in Paris
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
Diana Penty shared a series of photos from her Paris trip wherein she was seen wearing an all-black outfit. She wore a puffer crop jacket with flared pants.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
Next, she dropped a photo where she was seen relaxing inside the bus with her designer friend Namita Alexander.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
Diana was ready to relish the sweet dishes at a cafe in Paris while wearing a dress featuring a fitted bodice and giant sleeves.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
The actress had attended the Paris Haute Couture Week in a metallic evening gown.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
Diana clicked a mirror selfie with Namita and donned a blue fitted skirt with a matching top with black leaf prints.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
The actress shared a glimpse of the authentic dishes she ate in Paris.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
She even clicked photos of the picturesque structures around her and posted them on her social media handle.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
Diana even shared a photo of the "Limonade" drink she had in the beautiful city.
Image: @dianapenty/Instagram
