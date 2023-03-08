Hardika Gupta

Mar 08 ,2023

Dipika-Shoaib, Disha-Rahul; a look at TV celebs' Holi celebrations

Shehnaaz Gill enjoyed her 'craziest' holi celebrations. @shehnaazgill/Instagram
Disha Parmar celebrated the festival with her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya. @dishaparmar/Instagram
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain twinned in bright yellow outfits. @ankitalokhande/Instagram
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim made a cute heart with colours on the actress' baby bump. @shoaibibrahim/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their son Gola celebrated Holi together. @alygoni/Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had fun with their little girls. @guruchoudhary/Instagram
Rupali Ganguly celebrated the festival with her husband Ashwin K Verma and their son Rudransh. @rupaliganguly/Instagram
Niti Taylor shared a photo with her friend Asha Negi. @nititaylor/Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrated the festival of colours with their families. @karishmatanna/Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar were covered in holi colours. @dheerajdhoopar/Instagram
