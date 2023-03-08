Hardika Gupta
Mar 08 ,2023
Dipika-Shoaib, Disha-Rahul; a look at TV celebs' Holi celebrations
Shehnaaz Gill enjoyed her 'craziest' holi celebrations.
@shehnaazgill/Instagram
Disha Parmar celebrated the festival with her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya.
@dishaparmar/Instagram
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain twinned in bright yellow outfits.
@ankitalokhande/Instagram
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim made a cute heart with colours on the actress' baby bump.
@shoaibibrahim/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their son Gola celebrated Holi together.
@alygoni/Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had fun with their little girls.
@guruchoudhary/Instagram
Rupali Ganguly celebrated the festival with her husband Ashwin K Verma and their son Rudransh.
@rupaliganguly/Instagram
Niti Taylor shared a photo with her friend Asha Negi.
@nititaylor/Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrated the festival of colours with their families.
@karishmatanna/Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar were covered in holi colours.
@dheerajdhoopar/Instagram
Find Out More