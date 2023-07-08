Piyush Gupta

Jul 08 ,2023

Disgraceful Visuals From Bengal Panchayat Elections You Never Thought You'd See
Republic
Hooligans smashing ballot boxes after stealing them from a polling centre Republic
A police officer firing in air while trying to control the mob Republic
A youth did an Usain Bolt after stealing a ballot box Republic
Polling booth after being captured and vandalised in Baravita Primary School Republic
Heavy presence of police and central forces was seen at several polling centres Republic
An armed man threatening poll workers in Cooch Behar Republic
Mob blocking roads in order to disrupt the voting process of Panchayat polls Republic
A stick wielding mob was seen charging towards polling booth Republic
Terrified polling official sharing his ordeal after being chased away from booth Republic
Ballot papers were also thrown in drains after mob looted the ballot boxes Republic
