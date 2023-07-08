Piyush Gupta
Jul 08 ,2023
Disgraceful Visuals From Bengal Panchayat Elections You Never Thought You'd See
Republic
Hooligans smashing ballot boxes after stealing them from a polling centre
Republic
A police officer firing in air while trying to control the mob
Republic
A youth did an Usain Bolt after stealing a ballot box
Republic
Polling booth after being captured and vandalised in Baravita Primary School
Republic
Heavy presence of police and central forces was seen at several polling centres
Republic
An armed man threatening poll workers in Cooch Behar
Republic
Mob blocking roads in order to disrupt the voting process of Panchayat polls
Republic
A stick wielding mob was seen charging towards polling booth
Republic
Terrified polling official sharing his ordeal after being chased away from booth
Republic
Ballot papers were also thrown in drains after mob looted the ballot boxes
Republic
