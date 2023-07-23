Hardika Gupta
Jul 23 ,2023
Disha Parmar's beachside babymoon in Goa
Disha Parmar is currently on her babymoon.
The actress and her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya visited Goa for a double celebration.
They celebrated their second wedding anniversary during their babymoon.
Disha recently shared her photos on the gram.
She offered a picturesque glimpse of the exotic location.
The mom-to-be can be seen enjoying the pool time in a red monokini.
She also strolled on the beach.
For her beach outing, she sported a black and white printed dress.
Find Out More