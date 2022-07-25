Aditi Rathi
Jul 25 ,2022
Disha Patani: Here are 'Ek Villain 2' star's timeless looks from the film's promotions
Disha Patani stunned in a beautiful purple sleeveless dress with some floral detailing during the promotions of her upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns.'
The actor took her fans' breath away in a black bralette and matching long mermaid skirt.
The Bollywood diva looked all things cute in a white a-line dress during the film's promotions. The actor completed her look by tying her locks in a ponytail.
Disha Patani gave away major barbie vibes as she stepped out in a pretty pink mini dress.
Disha Patani looked beautiful in a stunning brown bodycon dress, which she paired with white heels.
The actor looked no less than a Boss Lady in a tube blue top and denim skirt.
She surely raised the temperature at the film's promotional event as she looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a green crop top and a silver skirt.
