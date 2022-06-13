Disha Patani's birthday: Pics that prove 'Baaghi 2' actor is a fitness enthusiast
Bollywood actor Disha Patani is a big-time fitness enthusiast and her Instagram is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani
She often gives fans a sneak peek into her rigorous workout regime.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani
The actor always keeps people in awe of her workout regime through her Instagram feed which comprises of some heavy weight lifting exercises.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani
Disha Patani has been learning martial arts for a long time now and she performs her stunts with utmost ease and perfection.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani
In this picture, the 'Baaghi 2' actor is seen flaunting her shoulder muscles as she dishes out some major fitness goals for her fans.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani
Needless to say, Disha always motivates her fans with her inspiring workout videos.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani