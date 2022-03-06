Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's 4-year relationship in pictures
Divya Agarwal recently took to her social media account to announce her split from her boyfriend of four years, Varun Sood.
The duo became a very popular celebrity couple and often shared glimpses from their life together on social media.
They gave their fans and followers couple goals with their loved-up poses and captions.
Varun Sood also arrived on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and had a heartwarming reunion with Divya, who later went on to win the show and celebrate her success with her beau.
Fans also speculated the duo would soon tie the knot, and the news of their split left them in shock.
However, Divya requested fans to respect the decision and mentioned Varun would always be her 'best friend'.
