Niharika Sanjeeiv

Jul 15 ,2023

Divyanka Tripathi elevates her saree game with sunglasses
Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi has shared a series of pictures in a saree. Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
She wore a blue embellished saree from the shelves of Stotaram. Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
She added a purse to complete her look. Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
She accessorised her saree with statement jewellery. Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
The actress elevated her look by adding sunglasses. Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
She sported light makeup and tied her hair into a messy bun. Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
She poses in style for the camera. Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
