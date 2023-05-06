Aalokitaa Basu
May 06 ,2023
Divyanka Tripathi looks 'peachy' in pink
simrangill_photography/Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi's latest look proves that she is summer ready.
simrangill_photography/Instagram
Divyanka can be seen sporting a summer dress with a twist. The balloon-cut organza skirt with floral prints compliments the sheer and casual bodice.
simrangill_photography/Instagram
The sheer bodice in muted peach features extensive lace work along with subtle white piping giving the dress a certain edge.
simrangill_photography/Instagram
This look is a deviation from Divyanka's traditional avatar given that the actress is mostly seen dressed in Indian outfits.
simrangill_photography/Instagram
Her playful Instagram caption reads, "Summer's the time to be Peachy not Preachy. Be the juiciest bite world has to offer".
simrangill_photography/Instagram
Find Out More