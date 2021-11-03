Diwali 2021: Best high tech gadget gift ideas

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive can be the best Diwali gift for someone whose smartphone is always running short on storage. This portable device can load up to 512GB of data and has two ports: Type C & A.
Image: amazon
The Nescafe E Smart Coffee Maker is the best gift for a friend who loves both technology and coffee. The machine can be controlled over Wi-Fi and make both hot and cold coffee on the go.
Image: amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) can turn any television into a smart TV that can run OTT applications such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, saving money on a new television set.
Image: amazon
Apple iPad Air (2020) is the best gift for someone who has to study or work from home. It is exceptionally powerful, offers decent battery life and can get any job done within minutes.
Image: amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can be the ideal Diwali gift for someone who wants to monitor their health and needs a smartwatch. It is available at its best-ever price on Amazon.
Image: amazon