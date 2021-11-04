Diwali 2021: Into Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal & other Bollywood stars' celebrations
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival of lights with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan & donned beautiful ethnic attire.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
'Sardar Udham' actor Vicky Kaushal wore a blue traditional outfit to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Shahid Kapoor had a fun Deepawali celebration with his wife Mira Rajput and younger brother Ishaan Khatter.
Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Kajal Aggarwal was all smiles as she wished her followers a happy Diwali posing with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a warm hug with her dogs as she celebrated Diwali with them.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse into his Diwali celebrations with his family - his wife Jaya along with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya.
Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the festival of lights with her kids, Taimur and Jeh, and her husband Saif Ali Khan.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan