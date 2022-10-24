Swati Singh
Oct 24 ,2022
Diwali 2022: A look at Janhvi Kapoor-inspired outfits
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's white-coloured shimmery saree is a perfect wear for a Diwali party.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi looks radiant in this colour-blocked ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
This green-coloured lehenga looks adorable on Janhvi.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The pink-coloured ensemble is for those who are looking for bright colours.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Pastels are always the safest picks, as evident from the picture. Janhvi looks pretty in powder blue ethnic wear.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The Goodluck Jerry actor exuded elegance in a yellow-coloured lehenga.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Nothing can beat a red-coloured saree and the picture speaks for itself.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
