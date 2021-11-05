Diwali Deals: Best Wireless Keyboard in November 2021
Viboton Backlit Mini Keyboard with touchpad mouse comes is available on Amazon for Rs. 599. The keyboard comes in a novel design, along with plenty of multimedia keys on the top. It also has a touchpad and mouse clin buttons.
The Logitech MK270r wireless keyboard and mouse combo are currently available at Rs. 1,295 on Amazon. It features 8 multimedia keys, 2-year battery life and a spill-resistant design.
The iClever BK10 Bluetooth keyboard is currently available at Rs. 2,754 on Amazon. From the first look, the device resembles the wireless keyboards that come with Apple's Mac lineup of computers. It has a multi-devie functionality.
Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard is available at Rs. 2,995 on Amazon. It comes with a touchpad, along with left and right mouse keys.
Logitech K480 wireless multi-device keyboard is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,395. The device has a dial that allows it to switch between 3 connected devices. It also has a cradle to hold a tablet or smartphone.
