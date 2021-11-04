Diwali Firecrackers that bring back happy memories and nostalgia
Image: Unsplash
Ladi, literally any celebratory occasion calls for a Ladi to be burst at the gates of wherever it is happening at.
Image: Shutterstock
Flower Pot, a cracker that no one can forget or miss. Firecracker enthusiasts would term this as a starter
Image: Unsplash
Phuljadi, also known as sparklers, is figuratively the safest cracker for kids.
Pencils are a much more colourful alternative for phuljadis. These are a favourite amongst the kids
Image: Instagram/sridhanshikapyropak
Sutli Bomb, the loudest and popular of crackers, this is the cracker that younger kids are extremely scared of.
Image: Shutterstock
Coloured matches are just like the regular ones, except longer, but combust in coloured flames
IMAGE: UNSPLASH