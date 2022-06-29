Dizo Buds P with low-latency gaming mode and 40H battery life launched in India
Image: Dizo
The Realme Dizo Buds P come with 13mm dynamic drivers.
Image: Dizo
Users can control the EQ Setting using the Realme Link app.
Image: Dizo
For gaming, the Dizo Buds P offer 88ms latency and connects via Bluetooth v5.3.
Image: Dizo
Upon charging the Dzo Buds P, they offer a battery life of up to seven hours.
Image: Dizo
With noise cancellation for calls and an IPX4 water-resistant rating, the Dizo Buds P offer a total battery life of 40 hours.
Image: Dizo
The Dizo Buds P will be available to purchase on Dizo's website and Flipkart from July 5, 2022, from Rs. 1,299.
Image: Dizo