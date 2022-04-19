Dizo Watch S announced in India with a rectangular display and 10 days battery life
The Dizo Watch S comes with a 1.57-inch large display that can achieve up to 550 nits of high brightness.
The smartwatch comes in a rectangular metal housing with a curved body design and a slim screen.
The smartwatch supports GPS running route tracking and users can access their workout reports with the application.
At the time of launch, the smartwatch will be available in three different colours. The black colour is shown here.
The Dizo Watch S will be available in a Blue colour model as well, which is shown here.
The Dizo Watch S price will be set at Rs. 2,299 in India. IT will be available on Flipkart from Rs. 1,999.
