'Djokovic, Federer, Nadal': Tennis players with most ATP Masters 1000 titles
Image: AP
With a win at Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal in the list of most Masters 1000 titles (37 titles)
Image: AP
Rafael Nadal was the joint highest with 36 titles before Novak Djokovic moved ahead to 37.
Image: AP
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is third on the leaderboard with 28 titles.
Image: AP
Former world No. 1 Andre Agassi is fourth on the list with 17 ATP Masters 1000 titles.
Image: AP
Completing the top 5 is Sir Andrew Murray, who has won 14 Masters titles in his career.
Image: AP