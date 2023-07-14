Vishal Tiwari
Jul 15 ,2023
Djokovic surpasses Federer amid record-breaking Wimbledon run
Novak Djokovic on Friday secured a place in the Wimbledon final for the ninth time.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Italy's Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).
Djokovic has surpassed Roger Federer to become the player with the most wins (247) against top-10 players.
Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year and is eyeing a career Grand Slam.
Djokovic will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semis.
