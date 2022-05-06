'Doctor Strange 2' star Elizabeth Olsen's never-ending love for formal wear
Image: Instagram/ @elizabetholsenofficial
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' star Elizabeth Olsen has time and set major fashion goals with her formal looks. The actor looks stunning in this all-white attire.
In an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Olsen sported a deep green pantsuit, opting for a sleek bun hairstyle.
The actor walks down the street in a black blazer and pants, paired with a crisp white shirt. She also sported stylish shades to amp up her look.
The grey checkered formal suit looks extremely elegant. Olsen chose to wear white heels along with the attire while keeping her hair open.
The pastel pantsuit is perfect for the summer. Olsen completed her look with a white shirt and beige footwear.
Elizabeth Olsen exudes boss lady vibes in this printed black suit. The actor kept her hair open while keeping the look simple with no accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @elizabetholsenofficial