'Doctor Strange 2' to 'Black Panther 2', upcoming Marvel Studios films their release dates
The much-awaited Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' is set to release on May 6.
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' will be released on July 8, 2022.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.
Brie Larson is set to wow the audience with 'The Marvels,' which will release on February 17, 2023.
The team of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' will be back with its third volume on May 5, 2023.
Paul Rudd will reprise his role as Antman in the 'Antman-Wasp: Quantamania.' The movie will hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' is scheduled to release on November 3, 2023.
