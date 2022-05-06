'Doctor Strange 2' to 'Thar,' films and shows to watch this weekend
Image: Netflix/Instagram/@marvelstudios
The most awaited Marvel Studios film 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' arrived in theatres on May 6, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios
Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are sharing the screen again in the Netflix film 'Thar.' The movie released on May 6 on the OTT giant.
Image: Netflix
A new teen romance drama 'Along For The Ride' released on Netflix on May 6 that can make a perfect weekend watch.
Image: Netflix
French crime action comedy 'The Takedown' also released on Netflix on May 6.
Image: Netflix
'Home Shanti' is an all-new Disney+ Hotstar series which is a light-hearted family show, perfect for the weekend binge.
Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar
Keanu Reeves starrer 'The Matrix: Resurrections' recently debuted on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Instagram/@priyanka chopra
Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' is now available on Zee5.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan