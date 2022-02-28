'Doctor Strange 2' to 'Thor 4': upcoming movie slated to release in MCU's Phase Four
Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is all set to release on May 6, 2022, and feature Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme as he faces the consequences of meddling with the multiverse.
Image: Marvel
'Thor: Love and Thunder' is the fourth instalment of the Thor series and will be released on July 8, 2022. In the movie, Natali Portman's Jane Foster will take on the mantle and powers of Thor whilst suffering from cancer.
Image: Marvel
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is intended to be a sequel of 'Black Panther' and is set to be released on Nov 11, 2022. After the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel announced that they won't be recasting T'Challa and the movie will focus on Nakia.
Image: Marvel
'The Marvels' is the sequel of 'Captain Marvel' and will feature Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. It is slated to released on February 17, 2023.
Image: Marvel
Mahershala Ali has been cast as Blade and debuted with an uncredited vocal cameo in the film Eternals (2021) ahead of his upcoming standalone film.
Image: Marvel
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.
Image: Marvel
Marvel will be rebooting its 'Fantastic Four' franchise and so far no announcement has been made about the cast members or release date of the movie.
Image: Marvel
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.
Image: Marvel