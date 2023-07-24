Saksham nagar
Jul 24 ,2023
Does IPL offer the highest average annual salary in the world?
Image: BCCI/IPL
Here are the top sporting leagues in the world which offer the most average annual player salary.
Image: AP
As per a report by the 'The World Ranking', USA's NFL is in the fifth spot and offers an average annual salary of $3.26 million to its players.
Image: AP
UK's Premier League or EPL is in the 4th place and as per the report, it offers an average annual salary of $3.97 million to its players.
Image: AP
USA's MLB is next on the list and according to the report, it offers an average annual salary of $4.03 million to its players.
Image: AP
India's Indian Premier League or IPL is in second place and it gives an average annual salary of $5.3 million to its players.
Image: BCCI/IPL
The NBA tops the list and it offers the most average annual salary $8.32 million to the players playing in the league.
Image: AP
