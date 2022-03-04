Dravid gives speech, Kohli joined by Anushka in ceremony on 100th Test; See pics
Virat Kohli was presented with a special souvenir to mark his 100th Test match before the first game against Sri Lanka.
Virat Kohli was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma to the felicitation ceremony, which took place at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Virat Kohli was gifted the special memento by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid in presence of his teammates and family members.
Virat Kohli has become the 12th Indian player to make 100 Test match appearances for the country.
Virat Kohli's family members joined the felicitation ceremony from the stands.
BCCI office-bearers Jay Shah, Rajiv Shukla joined the proceedings on the momentous occasion
Head coach Rahul Dravid gave a rousing speech for Virat Kohli before the first IND vs SL Test.
