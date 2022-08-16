Kriti Nayyar
Aug 16 ,2022
Dreamy glimpses from Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Spain Holiday
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying their romantic holiday in Spain, glimpses of which were shared by the filmmaker on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
The duo also marked India’s 75th Independence Day during their getaway and dropped pictures holding the national flag with pride.
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
The couple looks adorable as they pose for a selfie in the streets of Spain.
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
Vignesh Shivan dropped gorgeous pictures of Nayanthara as they stepped out for a meal.
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
The actor looks stunning in a simple black outfit with hair tucked into a bun.
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
The lovebirds steal a kiss in the Spanish city of Barcelona.
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
Nayanthara can be seen enjoying a ride while overlooking the scenic views in Barcelona.
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial
