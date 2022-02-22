Drew Barrymore's b'day: Top movies that prove Hollywood star's acting mettle
Image: AP
Directed by Raja Gosnell, 'Never Been Kissed' featured Drew Barrymore in the lead essaying the role of Josie Geller. The move was very well received by the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Never Been Kissed'
'Poison Ivy' was the popular 1992 American erotic thriller film featuring Drew Barrymore, Sara Gilbert, Tom Skerritt, and Cheryl Ladd. The movie was even nominated at the Sundance Festival.
Image: A Still from 'Poison Ivy'
'50 First Dates' was the 2004 American comedy film that starred Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in the lead alongside other actors namely Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Blake Clark, etc. It received mixed reviews from the audience.
Image: A Still from '50 First Dates'
Starring Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, and Jeanne Moreau in the lead, 'Ever After' was the 1998 American romantic drama movie inspired by the Cinderella fairy tale.
Image: A Still from 'Ever After'
Released in 1996, 'Scream' starred an ensemble cast of prolific actors namely David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore.
Image: 'Scream' Poster
Featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, and Mary-Louise Parker, 'Boys on the Side' was released in 1995. Though the performances of the cast were appreciated by the audience but it could not do well at the box office.
Image: A Still from 'Boys on the Side'
'Charlie's Angels' has been among the notable movies of Drew Barrymore. Directed by McG, the movie featured Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu in the lead.
Image: 'Charlie's Angels' Poster