Kamal Joshi
Jul 21 ,2022
Droupadi Murmu scripts history; elected as first tribal President of India
Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi
Scripting history, Droupadi Murmu on Thursday was elected India's first tribal President in a one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Image: PTI
Murmu won by an impressive margin against Sinha after getting over 64% of valid votes of value 6,76,803 against Yashwant Sinha's 36% of value 3,80,177.
Image: PTI
She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.
Image: PTI
She will take oath on July 25, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president.
Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
PM Narendra Modi visited Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi to congratulate her on her historic victory.
Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi
Conceding defeat, Sinha congratulated Murmu and said every Indian hope that as President she functions as "custodian of Constitution" without fear or favour.
Image: PTI
Celebrations began across the country congratulating "Odisha's daughter", with folk artists and tribal dancers performing on the streets.
Image: Twitter/@BJP4Odisha
