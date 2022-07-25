Kriti Nayyar
Jul 25 ,2022
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India, assumes office at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
Droupadi Murmu has become India's 15th President, the first tribal leader to hold office. Her oath-taking ceremony took place today.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent well wishes to Droupadi Murmu ahead of her Presidential tenure.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
Droupadi Murmu received the ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was accompanied by former President Ram Nath Kovind.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
The President greeted all the dignitaries who attended her swearing-in ceremony at the Central Hall of the Parliament.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
Droupadi Murmu finally assumed the office of the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The former President was also present with her.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
In her maiden speech after taking the oath, Droupadi Murmu mentioned that New Delhi is "ready for India 4.0”.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
It's important to note that Murmu is only the second woman to hold the President’s office in India.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
President Droupadi Murmu inspects the Tri-Services Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital
