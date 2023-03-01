Anjali Negi
Mar 01 ,2023
Dua Lipa, Halsey and other stars stun at Paris Fashion Week
Image: @halsey/Twitter, @saintdemie/Twitter
Dua Lipa attended the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday night (February 28).
Image: @saintdemie/Twitter
Singer Halsey walked the ramp for Parisian label Pressiat at PFW donning an animal print bodysuit.
Image: @halsey/Twitter
Zoe Kravitz made an appearance at YSL fashion show in the brand's signature all-black ensemble.
Image: @zoekravitzinc/Instagram
Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer stunned in a leather jacket and a yellow, black maxi skirt.
Image: @lsbians4robin/Twitter
Charlize Theron was also present at the Dior fashion event in Paris.
Image: @dior/Instagram
Gal Gadot wore the Dior Cruise 2023 outfit elevated with black lace and silky, swinging tassels.
Image: @dior/Instagram
