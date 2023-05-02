Hardika Gupta
May 02 ,2023
Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz: Celebs dazzle at MET Gala 2023 red carpet
Image: AP
Vogue editor-in-chief and the Met Gala's mastermind Anna Wintour arrived at the red carpet along with her rumoured boyfriend Billy Nighy.
Image: AP
Dua Lipa wore a white embellished corset gown with a voluminous skirt.
Image: AP
Penelope Cruz opted for a white floor-length belted gown encrusted with crystals.
Image: AP
Harvey Guillen pink sported a tweed suit with a flowing train.
Image: AP
Erin Lim wore a black off-shoulder gown.
Image: AP
Donatella Versace sported a floral short dress and black knee-length boots.
Image: AP
LA LA Anthony wore a one-shoulder white gown by Sergio Hudson. Her outfit was adorned with golden chains.
Image: AP
Alia Bhatt turned heads in a white pearl-encrusted gown by Prabal Gurung.
Image: @shaheenb/Instagram
