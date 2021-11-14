Dubai Air Show 2021: Bi-annual 5-day event kicks off; more than 160 aircraft on display
Image: Dubai Media Office Twitter
Dubai's crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum attends the biennial Air Show as the aviation industry tries to regroup after COVID
Image: Associated Press
Israel stand at the Dubai Air Show is set to show off defence tech for the very first time in UAE
Image: Associated Press
Boeing's newest 777X wide-body aircraft makes its international debut at the Dubai Air Show 2021
Image: Dubai Media Office Twitter
The Rafale fighter, Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook, Embraer’s KC-390, Japan’s Kawasaki C-2, Russian Helicopters’ ANSAT, Ka-52 and Mi-28 helos, and Leonardo’s AW609 will feature in the air show
Image: Associated Press