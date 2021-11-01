Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India
Italian superbike maker Ducati launched the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India priced at Rs 10.99 lakh
The model is created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and the American clothing brand Fasthouse
Ducati's special edition model is limited to only 800 units globally
The model is powered by an 803cc engine
Scrambler Desert Sled motorcycle is one of the most capable off-road bikes in the segment
