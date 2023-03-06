Hardika Gupta

Mar 06 ,2023

Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper in latest photos
@dqsalmaan/Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan recently attended an award function. @dqsalmaan/Instagram
The actor has bagged the BBC Top Gear India Award 2023 for Petrolhead Actor of the year. @dqsalmaan/Instagram
He received the award for his performance in the Hindi film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’. @dqsalmaan/Instagram
The actor looked dapper in a black shirt teamed with matching pants and a grey blazer. @dqsalmaan/Instagram
He completed his look with black spectacles. @dqsalmaan/Instagram
Find Out More