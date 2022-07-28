Aditi Rathi
Jul 28 ,2022
Dulquer Salmaan's birthday: Here're 'Sita Ramam' star's best romantic dramas
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Dulquer Salmaan received a lot of love for his 2012 film 'Ustaad Hotel' in which he played the role of Chef Anwar Rasheed.
Image: Twitter/@hepisoda
Mani Ratnam's 2015 blockbuster romance drama 'Ok Kanmani' saw Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen share the screen space again.
Image: Twitter/@agastyashivu256
In the 2015 film 'Charlie,' Dulquer Salmaan wowed the audience by playing the titular role.
Image: Twitter/@VamosRafa___
Dulquer Salmaan shared the screen space with Kalyani Priyadarshan in the romantic comedy 'Varane Avashyamund.'
Image: Twitter/@Netflix_INSouth
The 2020 film 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' saw Dulquer Salmaan co-star Ritu Varma who played fraudsters.
Image: Twitter/@TweetsOfKunal
The 2022 film 'Hey Sinamika' saw Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film was a romantic comedy with some drama.
Image: Twitter/@dulQuer
