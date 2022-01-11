'Dune' to 'The Dark Knight Trilogy', best sci-fi movie remake for you to watch
Godzilla's initial success encouraged the makers of the show to go ahead with sequels, like Godzilla: King of the Monsters released on May 31, 2019, and Godzilla vs. Kong released on March 24, 2021.
The reboot version of the popular film Rise of the Planet of Apes commenced in 2011, which was followed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014 and War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.
Blumhouse Productions' popular film The Invisible Man was released in 2020 and it is a reboot of The Invisible Man (1933). The original film was based on HG Wells' 1897 novel of the same name.
Villeneuve's Dune is a remake of Blade Runner 2049 and it is following the footsteps of the same franchise.
There are plenty of screen versions of the comic book character Batman and it is popularly adapted into films like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.
There are around 36 Godzilla movies, 32 produced by Toho, one produced by TriStar Pictures, and three produced by Legendary Pictures.
Ghostbusters: Original Series of the Ghostbusters was released in 1984 following its other versions like Ghostbusters II (1989), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Reboot Ghostbusters (2016).
