Suraj Alva
Aug 15 ,2022
Durand Cup 2022: Top 5 title contenders in Asia's oldest football tournament
Image: ATK Mohan Bagan/Bengaluru FC/Instagram
The Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament is Asia and was started in 1888 and will be holding it's 131st edition.
Image: Durand Cup/Twitter
The Durand Cup 2022 will feature 20 teams with all of them divided into four groups of five teams each and the tournament will be multi-city format.
Image: Durand Cup/Twitter
Bengaluru FC will be one of the favourites to win the trophy and have built a formidable team with some renowned Indian and foreign players for the new season.
Image: Bengaluru FC/ Instagram
ATK Mohun Bagan is a powerhouse of Indian football and are among one of the favourites to win the Durand Cup.
Image: ATK Mohun Bagan/Instagram
ATK Mohun Bagan will be desperate for success after two trophy-less seasons and fans will be hoping for them to come to lift the oldest trophy in Asia.
Image: ATK Mohun Bagan/Instagram
Mumbai City FC will be another favourite who is expected to lift Durand Cup trophy. The Islanders have the same coach and nearly the same squad from last season
Image: Mumbai City FC /Instagram
Hyderabad FC won last season's ISL and will look to lift Durand Cup. Despite not having an intimidating squad the Nizams willlook to go deep in the tournament.
Image: Hyderabad FC/Instagram
Mohammedan reached the finals of Durand Cup last season but lost to FC Goa in extra time. The I League club will be aiming to repeat last year's performance.
Image: Durand Cup/ Twitter
