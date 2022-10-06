Swati Singh
Oct 06 ,2022
Dussehra 2022: Mysore Palace, Red Fort & more monuments decorated for celebrations
Image: Twitter/@firdousnazirr, ANI
Mysore Palace in Karnataka was lit up beautifully for the Dussehra celebrations.
Image: ANI
Bastar Dussehra observed local tribes' cultural customs as well as the Bastar royal family's cultural rituals.
Image: Twitter/@Southie_Nomad
Red Fort lawn was beautifully decorated on the occasion of Dussehra.
Image: Twitter/@heritages_India
The picture is from the magnificent Kullu Dussehra Rath Yatra in Himachal Pradesh.
Image: Twitter/@GoHimachal_
This is the drone view of Shivsena's Dussehra Mela which was organised in Shivaji Park.
Image: Twitter/@GawadeSpeaks
Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran burnt during the Dussehra celebrations in Srinagar.
Image: Twitter/@firdousnazirr
