Despite his unparalleled stardom, Dwayne is downright humble and grateful. "It's the philosophy of going into work every day. Looking at everybody as equal partners," he told Esquire. "And looking at the crew..with respect and with humility, and being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more.", he added. mage: Instagram/ @TheRock