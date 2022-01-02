Easy Tips And Tricks To Make Your iPhone Battery Last Longer
Image: Unsplash
Limiting location access on iPhones is one of the most effective ways to increase battery life. Additionally, this also improved user's privacy.
Image: Apple
Review the number of applications using Bluetooth and disable the wireless connectivity option if it is not is use.
Image: Apple
It is a lesser-known fact that using Wi-Fi for accessing data on the internet involves lesser battery usage than using mobile internet. Switch to Wi-Fi as and when possible.
Image: Apple
In areas with poor cellular connectivity, switching over to the AirPlane mode will save battery life on iPhone, as the device constantly tries to search for and connect to a stable network, consuming battery.
Image: Apple
One might decrease the number of applications sending notifications in order to save battery life on the iPhone.
Image: MacRumors
Turning on the Low Power Mode on iPhone will save battery life as well. It can be enabled in the Settings.
Image: Apple