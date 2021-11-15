Ed Sheeran, Maluma & more strut the red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards 2021
Instagram/@mtvema
Singer Ed Sheeran not only stole the spotlight with his colourful printed suit but also took home the best artist and best song award for 'Bad Habits'.
Instagram/@teddysphotos
Singer Rita Ora and partner Taika Waititi gave major couple goals as they posed together on the red carpet.
Instagram/@ritaora
Colombian singer Maluma walked the red carpet in a stylish black leather ensemble. He also won the EMA for Best Latin.
Instagram/@maluma
Supermodel Winnie Harlow appeared dreamy in her blue crop top and skirt paired with matching heels.
Instagram/@mtvema
English singer Yungblud, who performed on the EMA stage, walked the red carpet in a white jacket and sported a toothpick in his mouth.
Instagram/@mtvema