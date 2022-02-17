Ed Sheeran's birthday: Singer's top 10 tracks of all time
Ed Sheeran's song, 'I See Fire' has been among the popular songs by the artist. It was commissioned for the soundtrack of the 2013 film 'The Hobbit.'
Released in 2021, 'Tides' is the first track on his fifth studio album, '=.' The song was written and backed by Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Foy Vance with Joe Rubel as its additional producer.
The lead single of Ed Sheeran's fifth studio album, '=' is 'Bad Habits' that ranked among the top at the South African music charts.
Released in 2021, 'Visiting Hours' is the first promotional single from his fourth studio album, '=.' It was produced by Sheeran and Johnny McDaid.
'The Joker and The Queen' is the latest song by Ed Sheeran in which he collaborated with the prominent singer, Taylor Swift.
'Shivers' was ranked among the top at the UK and Ireland charts. It is the second single from his fifth studio album, '=.'
'Leave Your Life' is among the notable songs by the singer. It peaked at number 30 on the UK Streaming Chart soon after it was released.
'Castle on the Hill' is one of the double lead singles from his third studio album. It is written and produced by Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco.
'Give Me Love' song was released as the sixth and final single from his debut studio album. It was written by Sheeran, Jake Gosling and Chris Leonard.
'Perfect' is the fourth single from Ed Sheeran's third studio album. It charted at number four on the UK Singles Chart soon after its release.
