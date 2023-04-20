Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 20 ,2023
Eid 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala gives fashion cues
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala's recent look from a press meet for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: II falls right in to line with the festive Eid atmosphere.
sobhitad/Instagram
Yam orange was Sobhita's colour of choice for the afternoon as she modeled the velveteen kurta set paired with a chiffon dupatta in burnt orange.
sobhitad/Instagram
Polki danglers rimmed with gold and broad polki bangles were used to accesorise the look. The actress' signature dusky makeup was additionally, the pefect fit.
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita kept her hair in soft waves donning the half-up half-down style which added an appreciable casual touch to the otherwise ornate look.
sobhitad/Instagram
The play of light and shade in the afternoon added an earthy and regal touch to Sobhita's photos as she posed under the Delhi sun.
sobhitad/Instagram
Easily replicable, yet rather unique due to the very particular hue of orange chosen, Sobhita's ensemble is a great pick for the upcoming Eid celebrations.
sobhitad/Instagram
