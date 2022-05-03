Eid Mubarak 2022: Soha Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, here's how stars celebrated the festival
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Dia Mirza took to social media to share a glimpse of herself and her son Avyaan on his first Eid celebration as she extended her wishes to fans.
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Hina Khan donned a stunning blue traditional outfit with gold embroidery as she smiled for the camera on the special occasion.
Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
Soha Ali Khan spent time with Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya as they donned traditional outfits on the occasion of Eid.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in pastel ethnic wear as she mentioned she was missing her family on the special day.
Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar
Sanjay Dutt posed for a beautiful family picture with Maanayata and their children, Iqra and Shahraan, who donned shades of pink and white.
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Dulquer Salmaan, Amal and their daughter Maryam extended their wishes to fans and followers on the occasion of Eid.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan