Swati Singh
Oct 05 ,2022
Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia engaged: A look at couple's loved-up moments
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
The picture is from Eijaz Khan's sweet proposal to girlfriend Pavitra Punia.
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
The couple celebrated this year's Ganesh Chaturthi together.
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
Pavitra Punia posed for a mushy picture with Eijaz Khan during one of their outings.
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
While Pavitra clicks a selfie, Eijaz rests on a couch.
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
The duo pose for a picture in all smiles as they attend a party together.
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
Pavitra laughs her heart out as Eijaz holds her in his arms.
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
The couple poses for a selfie as they recreate a Titanic pose while riding on a speed boat.
Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_
