Sneha Biswas
Jul 15 ,2022
'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor & others make heads turn at promotions
Recently, the entire team of 'Ek villain Returns' were spotted promoting their film in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tara Sutaria looked ravishing in an all-white indo-western look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani impressed the fashion police as she was snapped in a white short dress which she paired with brown boots.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Arjun Kapoor sported a military print shirt which he paired with dark grey coloured pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The lead trio were all smiles as they posed for a picture with each other.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani also had a cute interaction with the media during the promotions.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The thriller film, 'Ek Villain Returns' is slated to hit the big screens on 29 July 2022.
Image: Varinder Chawla
