Ekta Kapoor, Sunny Leone & other celebs before Preity Zinta who opted for surrogacy
Image:Instagram/@sunnyleone/tusshark89
Actor Tusshar Kapoor welcomed his son, Laksshya in 2016 via surrogate. He had revealed on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show 'What Women Want' that he wanted to have his own biological kid even though he is single.
Image: Instagram/@tusshark89
Indo-Canadian actor Lisa Ray welcomed her twin daughters, Sufi & Soleil, in 2018. As per Vogue, the actor went to Georgia for surrogacy due to legal restrictions in India.
Image: Instagram/@lisaraniray
Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor embraced single parenthood after welcoming son Ravie through surrogacy in 2019.
Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor
Actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao welcomed their youngest son Azad Rao Khan through IVF surrogacy in December 2011.
Image:Instagram/@_aamirkhan_
Actor Sunny Leone welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in 2018. The actor had also adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 when she was 21-months-old.
Image:Instagram/@sunnyleone