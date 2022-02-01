Elimination Chamber: Full list of participants revealed; Bobby Lashley to defend WWE crown
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Bobby Lashley won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar courtesy of an assist by Roman Reigns. He will be eager to retain his title inside the Elimination Chamber.
After losing the WWE Title at Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar during the latest episode of RAW asked WWE Official Pearce for him to be added to the Chamber match which Pierce did with Lashley walking out.
Following an impressive outing at the Royal Rumble event, Austin Theory qualified for the WWE title match at the Elimination chamber beating Kevin Owens in the qualifying event.
The Original Bro Matt Riddle took on Otis of Alpha Academy in the bout to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. Riddle in the end came out victorious.
AJ Styles took on Rey Mysterio in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. In the fast-paced match, it was Styles who came out victorious.
Seth Rollins failed to beat Roman Reigns and win the WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble however he has another shot at glory as he is set to enter the Elimination Chamber match.
WWE's legendary Diva Lita finds herself in the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event courtesy of Beck Lynch who accepted her challenge for Women's title during the latest episode of RAW.
