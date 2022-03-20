Elizabeth Hurley shares old pics with Warne from their engagement celebration in SL
Image: Instagram@ElizabethHurley
English actress Elizabeth Hurley took to her official Instagram handle to share images alongside Shane Warne from their engagement celebration in Sri Lanka.
Image: Instagram@ElizabethHurley
She captioned the Instagram post, "My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral." The 56-year old added that she still could not believe that the legendary leg-spinner had passed away.
Image: Instagram@ElizabethHurley
Shane Warne passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack. Following his death, his management released a statement, stating that despite their best efforts they could not revive him.
Image: AP
Warne was given a lap of honour during his private funeral on Sunday, which was attended by family and close friends.
Image: Instagram@CricketAustralia
In an international career that spanned over 16 years, Shane Warne picked up a staggering 1,001 wickets in just 339 matches.
Image: AP
He established himself as one of the best Test bowlers in history as he ranks second for the highest number of wickets (708), only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 800 to his name.
Image: AP
Amongst all his legendary achievements, perhaps the moment that established himself as a force to reckon with was his 'ball of the century' to England batter Mike Gatting.
Image: AP