Elizabeth Olsen's Birthday: 7 times Godzilla actor amped up style game with her bangs
Image: Instagram/@elizabetholsendaily
Glowing in neon lights, Elizabeth Oslen completes her black and white blazer look with her signature bang hairdo.
Image: Instagram/@elizabetholsendaily
Be it long or short hair, Elizabeth Olsen exactly knows how to incorporate bangs to accentuate the beauty of her look.
Image: Instagram/@elizabetholsendaily
This professional look of Elizabeth Olsen featuring a white top paired with striped pants is apt for formal meetings and brunch.
Image: Instagram/@elizabetholsendaily
If 'messy hair don't care' is a style statement, then this look of Elizabeth Olsen is a perfect example for it.
Image: Instagram/@elizabetholsendaily
Here, Elizabeth Olsen's sleek hair looks perfect with her bangs as she gazes at the camera while striking a power pose.
Image: Instagram/@elizabetholsendaily
Bun and bangs can go hand-in-hand and this picture of birthday girl Elizabeth Olsen just proves it right.
Image: Instagram/@elizabetholsendaily