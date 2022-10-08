Prachi Arya
Elnaaz Norouzi to Esha Gupta, celebs arrive in jazzy outfits for a star-studded bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Elnaaz Norouzi arrived at a star-studded birthday bash in a ravishing red dress.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actors Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari looked stunning in black as they posed for the paparazzi.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Karishma Tanna was also among the attendees at the star-studded bash in Mumbai at One8commune.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Sanjay Kapoor posed with his daughter Shanaya as they posed at the bash.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Mouni Roy looked endearing in a white transparent dress along with husband Suraj Nambiar as they attended the bash together.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani also greeted the paparazzi while posing for them outside the party venue.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Singer Kanika Kapoor looked beautiful in a short pink dress at the bash.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Anany anday looked gorgeous in a beige front slit dress as she posed for the photographers outside newly opened restaurant one8comune.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Amyra Dastur gave major fashionable goals in neone green as she arrived for the starry bash.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Esha Gupta left all hearts to flutter in this black dress with side high thigh dress and gloves for the bash.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
